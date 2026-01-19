Azernews.Az

Monday January 19 2026

Azerbaijan’s cement production rises in 2025 despite decline in construction materials output

19 January 2026 20:17 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan produced 4.142 million tons of cement in 2025, marking an increase compared to the previous year.

