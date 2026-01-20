Trump said to meet global CEOs in Davos

20 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is slated to meet with international business executives in Davos on Wednesday after inviting global CEOs in financial services, cryptocurrency, and consultancy to a reception after his speech at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering, Azernews reports via Reuters.

Business leaders, including CEOs in financial ​services, crypto and consulting, were invited to a reception after Trump’s address to the World Economic ​Forum's annual ⁠meeting, the sources told Reuters on Monday. The agenda was unclear.

One CEO simply had "a reception in honour of President Donald J Trump" scheduled in their diary, while another said their understanding was that global CEOs had been invited, not just those from the United States. One of the sources said ‌the invitations had come from the White House.

Trump is expected to arrive in the Swiss ​resort ‌on Wednesday, where he is ‍due to deliver ⁠a special address.

Several top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are also planning to accompany Trump. Bessent is expected to hold a press briefing later on Monday, according to the Davos USA House.

The conference agenda has to some extent been overtaken by the U.S. president's dramatic policy moves, including his demand in recent days that the United States take over Greenland.

The WEF has said that over 3,000 delegates from more than ​130 countries will attend this year, including 64 heads of state and government, particularly from emerging economies.

The list also includes several heads of G7 nations, with changes in U.S. policy under Trump in focus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will also travel to Davos and hold meetings with members of the U.S. delegation, two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, national security advisers from a number of countries are due to meet on the sidelines of the event on Monday, with Greenland among the subjects on the agenda, diplomatic sources said.

One European diplomat, who ​spoke on condition of anonymity, said Greenland had been added to the agenda of the previously scheduled meeting after Trump threatened on Saturday to impose extra tariffs on eight European countries.

European shares fell on Monday after the threat of additional tariffs until the U.S. ​is allowed to buy Greenland.