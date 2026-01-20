Presidential Library commemorates victims of January Tragedy [PHOTOS]

20 January 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Presidential Library has hosted a commemorative event dedicated to the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event began with the Azerbaijan National Anthem. Following this, a minute of silence was observed in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Opening the event, Director of the Presidential Library, Professor Afet Abbasova, provided an extensive account of the historical roots and consequences of the bloody events of January 20, 1990, in Baku.

She pointed out that this date marks a turning point in the national liberation movement and is a proud chapter in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

Professor Abbasova also highlighted the pivotal role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in politically and legally acknowledging the tragedy for the first time, stressing that this policy continues to be upheld by the state today.

The event included a video presentation dedicated to the memory of the January 20 martyrs and the heroism of the Azerbaijani people.

During the event, speakers such as Minavvar Aliyeva, Senior Bibliographer of the Library's Information-Bibliography Service Group, Afiyat Majidova, Senior Editor of the Periodicals Fund Group, Rahshan Guliyeva, Senior Bibliographer of the Library Fund Department, and Zakir Ismayılov, Head of the Department for Library Automation, Digitization, and Electronic Resources, discussed the role of libraries in informing the international community about the January 20 tragedy and instilling a sense of patriotism in younger generations.

The speakers also addressed the ongoing efforts to preserve the memory of the martyrs and the role of this bloody chapter in Azerbaijan's path to independence.

As part of the event, the traditional book exhibition and virtual display titled "January 20: Aggression 1990" were showcased. These exhibitions feature a range of publications in various languages detailing the causes, course, and consequences of the January 20 events, and provide documented evidence of the Soviet army's massacre in Baku.

It is worth noting that the Presidential Library's 2010 electronic project, "20 January: Aggression 1990," serves as a key resource for studying the historical, political, and legal aspects of the tragedy.

More details about the project can be accessed via the link.