EU leaders prepare emergency talks over Trump’s tariff threats

19 January 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

European Union (EU) leaders are preparing an emergency meeting to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats and evaluate possible countermeasures.

Azernews reports that EU officials say the leaders are expected to meet in person by the end of this week. One of the key options under discussion is imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports worth approximately €93 billion ($101 billion).

The emergency talks follow Trump’s announcement that, starting February 1, he would impose a 10 percent tariff on eight European countries that openly supported Denmark on the Greenland issue. In response, EU ambassadors held an urgent meeting in Brussels on Sunday evening to coordinate a unified position.

After the meeting, European Council President Antonio Costa emphasized on social media that EU member states would demonstrate solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. He also noted that the new tariffs would contradict the spirit and terms of the EU–U.S. trade agreement.

Other measures under consideration include activating the EU’s so-called “anti-coercion instrument,” a mechanism that allows for more stringent counteractions. French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly expressed interest in applying this strong tool.

It is worth noting that last year the EU had approved retaliatory tariffs on €93 billion ($101 billion) worth of U.S. goods. However, implementation was suspended once a trade agreement was reached between the two sides.

Meanwhile, several political groups in the European Parliament have announced that, in protest against Trump’s recent moves, they would halt the ratification process for the EU–U.S. trade agreement. This signals a potential escalation of tensions in transatlantic trade relations.