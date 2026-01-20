Armenia explores new route for Russian gas imports via Azerbaijan amid Iran, Lars border challenges

20 January 2026 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia is discussing the possibility of transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to its territory by rail through Azerbaijan, the Armenian Ministry of Economy said, seeking to ensure reliable energy supplies after disruptions on traditional routes, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry’s statement, Armenia currently imports gas mainly from Russia and Iran, but “problems have arisen” with both sources. Difficulties on the Iranian route are tied to broader regional issues, while complications with Russia relate to congestion and logistical challenges at the Verkhny (Upper) Lars border crossing on the Russia–Georgia frontier. The ministry emphasized that these problems are expected to be resolved soon and that LNG deliveries by rail via Azerbaijan could begin in the near future.

Officials have called the alternative route an urgent measure to safeguard energy resources and ensure uninterrupted gas supplies for domestic needs. Delivering Russian gas through Azerbaijani territory would mark a significant shift in Armenia’s energy logistics and reflects evolving cooperation between Yerevan and Baku following recent diplomatic breakthroughs.

Historical and regional background

The idea of using Azerbaijani transit routes for Armenian energy and commodity supplies has gained momentum as Armenia seeks to diversify transit corridors and reduce dependence on traditional transit bottlenecks:

Upper Lars checkpoint has long been a critical point for Armenia’s land access to Russia and beyond. Seasonal weather-related closures and logistical issues at this crossing have frequently disrupted freight traffic, including fuel and gas deliveries, making Armenia vulnerable to supply interruptions.

Iranian supply challenges stem from broader regional complications, including economic sanctions impacts and transportation bottlenecks, which have at times limited the volume of gas Iran can export to Armenia.

Since late 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan have also begun moving key commodities through Azerbaijan’s territory — including Russian grain and Azerbaijani petroleum products — after years of closed borders following conflict in the region. This reflects a renewed period of economic and logistical cooperation that has opened up new supply options for Armenia.

Locally, some analysts and commentators link recent price spikes in LNG in Armenia to these supply disruptions and transit challenges, while noting that increased deliveries through Azerbaijan could help stabilize energy costs.