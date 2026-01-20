Educational institutions mark National Mourning Day [PHOTOS]

20 January 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Schools under the Baku City Education Department have organized a series of in-class activities and visits to the Martyrs' Alley in honor of January 20 – National Day of Mourning, Azernews reports.

Both students and teaching staff participated in these commemorative events, reflecting on the sacrifices made for Azerbaijan's independence.

The anniversary events began with the performance of the Azerbaijan State Anthem followed by a moment of silence in memory of the country's martyrs. Students were then given detailed insights into the historical context of the tragic events of January 20, 1990, emphasizing the bravery and struggle of the Azerbaijani people in their fight for freedom and independence.

Speakers highlighted that January 20 marks the beginning of Azerbaijan's path to independence and a day of national awakening.

Even 36 years later, this date is remembered as a moment when the Azerbaijani people stood united, demonstrating their willingness to sacrifice for freedom and national ideals. Students were encouraged to preserve and honor the memory of this defining chapter of their nation's history.

During the events, students recited poems dedicated to the January 20 tragedy and performed literary and artistic compositions, paying tribute to the courage and resilience of those who gave their lives for the country.