President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Switzerland to attend annual meeting of WEF [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were greeted by officials at Zurich International Airport.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Swiss Confederation on January 19 to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Azernews reports.

