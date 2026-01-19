Baku Marathon to be held over 42 km for first time: Registration opens

19 January 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Registration for the Baku Marathon 2026 has already started, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2016, the traditional marathon will feature a major change this year: the race will be a full marathon of 42 km for the first time, instead of a half marathon, and it will follow a different route.

The Baku Marathon will start at 10:00 on May 3 from the State Flag Square, with the finish line located in the Sea Breeze area. The route of the 9th Baku Marathon will go from State Flag Square along the Seaside Boulevard, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Neftchilar Avenue, Baku White City Boulevard, 8 November Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Great Silk Road Street, Muzaffar Narimanov Street, Ziya Bunyadov Avenue, Boyukshor-Pirshagi Road, Bilgah-Pirshagi Highway, and end at Sea Breeze.

Those wishing to participate in the marathon can register until April 25 via the website ,as well as at registration points in 28 Mall, Deniz Mall, and Ganjlik Mall. Registration is free for students.

The Baku Marathon 2026, held with the main sponsorship of Azercell, will see male and female participants compete for the top three positions. Winners in both categories will receive cash prizes and gifts, as well as medals and certificates.

The prize money is 6,000 AZN for first place, 4,000 AZN for second place, and 2,000 AZN for third place, with additional prizes planned for other categories.