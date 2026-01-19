Fresh snowfall sweeps through Shusha city [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another snowfall of the season has been recorded in the city of Shusha, located in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

Snow began falling across the city and surrounding areas, covering streets, buildings, and nearby mountainous terrain. The snowfall is continuing, and visibility has been reduced in higher elevations.

Shusha is situated at an altitude of approximately 1,400–1,600 meters above sea level and is known for its cold winters and frequent snowfall.

The city holds historical, cultural, and strategic significance in the region and has been undergoing restoration and infrastructure development in recent years.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to a wide range of historical and cultural landmarks. Among the most notable are the Govhar Agha Mosque, the historic Jidir Duzu Plain, and the mausoleum of the prominent poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif.

Shusha Castle stands out as one of the city's most significant architectural symbols. The city's historic center was originally known as the Panahabad fortress. In 1753, Panah Ali Khan ordered the reconstruction of Shusha Castle due to the unfavorable geographical conditions of the Bayat and Shahbulag castles. As a result, the administrative center of the Garabagh Khanate was relocated to Shusha.

In recognition of its historical and cultural importance, Azerbaijan declared 2022 the Year of Shusha. Numerous projects and initiatives were implemented both domestically and internationally as part of this designation.

In 2023, Shusha was named the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held in Bursa, Türkiye. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, and the Shusha State Reserve were tasked with organizing and overseeing related events.

Throughout 2023, Shusha hosted many major cultural events, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic Peoples, Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, and the Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp.

By unanimous decision, Shusha was also designated the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024. Widely recognized for its rich and diverse heritage, the city represents an important center of Islamic history and culture. Numerous historic mosques and mausoleums across Shusha reflect the architectural sophistication and artistic traditions of Islamic civilization.

The Yukhari Govhar Agha and Ashaghi Govhar Agha mosques are among the most prominent examples of the city's religious heritage and are regarded as masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

The Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by the renowned architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi and constructed between 1763 and 1769 by order of Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

Photo Credits: Azertag