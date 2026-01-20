European Parliament suspending EU-U.S. trade deal a mistake says Meloni's party

20 January 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

The European Parliament's decision to suspend the EU-U.S. trade deal after United States President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on some European countries over Greenland is a mistake, the lead MEP for Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"I think it's a mistake to suspend the agreement on tariffs with the US," Nicola Procaccini, who is also co-president of the ECR group in the European Parliament, told a news conference.

"It's a move that goes against European interests.

"It's not the perfect agreement, but it worked, so I think it's an unintelligent choice: it's a gut decision, not a decision made with the head.

"At the moment we should, instead, make intelligent decisions, without being influenced by tweets and the need for visibility of the moment".

Meloni said Sunday that she told US President Donald Trump that she does not agree with the decision to impose new tariffs on the European countries that recently deployed troops in Greenland, which Trump wants to take control of from Denmark, while stressing that it would be wrong to escalate the tension.