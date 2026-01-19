Azernews.Az

Monday January 19 2026

China becomes top trading partner of Central Asia for 1st time as bilateral trade tops $100 billion in 2025

19 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
China becomes top trading partner of Central Asia for 1st time as bilateral trade tops $100 billion in 2025

China became the largest trading partner of all Central Asian countries for the first time in 2025, as two-way trade between China and the region exceeded $100 billion to reach a new high, with Central Asia accounting for a growing share of China's overall foreign trade, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Global Times.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more