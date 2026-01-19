China becomes top trading partner of Central Asia for 1st time as bilateral trade tops $100 billion in 2025
China became the largest trading partner of all Central Asian countries for the first time in 2025, as two-way trade between China and the region exceeded $100 billion to reach a new high, with Central Asia accounting for a growing share of China's overall foreign trade, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Global Times.
