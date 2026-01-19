Azerbaijan, Türkiye expand archaeological collaboration with new memorandum [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), PhD in History, Farhad Guliyev, has met with Professor Şaban Doğan, head of the Turkish Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage under the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Burcu Bilir, an archaeologist and member of the Climate Action Union affiliated with the same ministry, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on fostering scientific collaboration and sharing expertise between Azerbaijani and Turkish research institutions.

Professor Şaban Doğan highlighted the mission and activities of the newly established Turkish Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage.

He explained that the institute's primary goals include conducting archaeological research outside Turkiye, particularly in Turkic republics, studying monuments of pan-Turkic historical significance, and establishing partnerships with archaeological research centers across these countries. This year, joint excavations are planned in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

Doğan emphasized that all these initiatives enjoy substantial support from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. A key priority of the institute is to facilitate knowledge exchange with archaeologists from Turkic republics and to provide opportunities for young researchers from these countries to participate in excavations in Turkiye.

Burcu Bilir discussed the establishment of the Turkish Institute of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage and the ministry's support for its scientific activities. She noted that the institute's creation was formalized through Law No. 7439 concerning the Turkish Archaeology and Cultural Heritage Foundation.

During the discussions, Farhad Guliyev and Şaban Doğan exchanged ideas on archaeological sites in Azerbaijan, particularly in regions recently liberated from occupation, including Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.

They addressed the destruction of Turkic-Islamic archaeological monuments during the occupation, attempts to distort the cultural identity of Caucasian Albanian Christian monuments, and plans for joint archaeological research in these areas by both institutions.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the two research institutes, formalizing their commitment to collaborative projects and knowledge sharing.

Following the official discussions, Bahlul Ibrahimli, Head of the Department at the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, guided the guests through a unique exhibition of textile artifacts recently discovered in the burial chamber of the 1st tomb within the II Memorial Complex of the Ilkhanid period, located at the site of Kharaba Gilan (Ordubad District, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic), as part of the 2025 archaeological research season.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and Turkish archaeologists, promoting the preservation of cultural heritage, and supporting future joint research initiatives across the Turkic world.

Note that the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology focuses on both archaeological and anthropological sciences in line with modern global standards.

Over recent years, the institute has spearheaded extensive fieldwork across Azerbaijan, including in territories that were previously inaccessible due to occupation, uncovering material culture and monuments that deepen understanding of the country’s rich historical tapestry.

International collaborations are also a growing part of its work, with multi‑national expeditions conducted at sites such as Azikh and Taglar caves and joint research projects with institutions abroad.

Located in Baku, the institute continues to organize scientific sessions, exhibitions, and collaborative programs that highlight discoveries ranging from Paleolithic remains to medieval cultural artifacts, increasingly positioning Azerbaijan as a vibrant center of archaeological and anthropological scholarship.