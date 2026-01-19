Japan sees fall in industrial production in November

19 January 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Aliyeva Alimat

Japan’s seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell 2.7% month-on-month to 101.9 in November, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

On a year-on-year basis, the index declined 2.2% compared to November 2024. Meanwhile, the shipments index dropped 1.7% from the previous month to 100.6, marking a 1.8% decrease compared to the same month last year. The inventories index also fell, reaching 97.3—a 3% drop from October and a 4.1% decline compared to November 2024.

The inventory ratio, however, rose slightly to 104.2, up 0.2% month-on-month, though it remained down 0.9% compared to a year earlier.

Analysts suggest that these figures reflect a combination of weaker domestic demand and cautious production strategies by Japanese manufacturers amid global economic uncertainties. Despite the short-term decline, some sectors—particularly technology and automotive components—are expected to recover in the coming months, fueled by strong exports to Asia and Europe.

METI highlighted that Japan’s manufacturers are increasingly investing in automation and AI-driven production, which could help stabilize output and reduce the impact of future demand fluctuations. This trend points to a gradual transformation of Japan’s industrial landscape, balancing efficiency with resilience.