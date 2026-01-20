Turkish Ministry of Defense pays tribute to January 20 martyrs

20 January 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has paid tribute to the victims of January 20, the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Ministry on its official X account.

The post reads:

"We commemorate with deep respect and mercy the martyrs who lost their lives during the inhumane attacks in Azerbaijan, an event remembered in history as Black January. We feel the pain of our Azerbaijani Turkic brothers in our hearts and, as throughout history, continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with them both in joyful moments and in times of difficulty, under the principle of 'One Nation, Two States.' We have not forgotten, and we will not let it be forgotten."

The statement reflects the enduring bond and mutual support between the two nations, highlighting Turkiye’s commitment to stand with Azerbaijan in remembrance and solidarity.