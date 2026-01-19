Trump reiterates claim of 'Russian threat' over Greenland, saying 'it is time'

19 January 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Denmark has failed to eliminate what he described as a Russian threat to Greenland, criticizing Copenhagen’s role in ensuring security on the strategically important island, Azernews reports.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!” Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

In a separate post on January 17, Trump announced that the United States would impose 10 percent tariffs on the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden, citing the Greenland dispute. According to the US president, the tariffs would be increased to 25 percent starting June 1 and would remain in force “until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty, alongside their commitments under NATO. Under the agreement, the United States undertook responsibility for defending the island against external aggression.

Trump’s remarks and the proposed trade measures add to growing tensions between Washington and several European allies, as the US president continues to link security concerns in the Arctic region with broader geopolitical and economic demands.