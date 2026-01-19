Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB Public Service Center in Ethiopia [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

As part of her visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Leyla Aliyeva visited the "MESOB" Public Service Center located in the capital, Addis Ababa, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed by Mekuria Haile, Ethiopia's Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Civil Service.

It was noted that MESOB, established based on the ASAN Service model, is a modern "one-stop"platform designed to facilitate citizens' access to important public services. Combining over 140 services from federal agencies in a single digital and physical center, "MESOB" ensures that public services are delivered more quickly, conveniently, and reliably.

In May 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the relevant Ethiopian institution regarding the implementation of the ASAN Service experience in Ethiopia.

During a meeting within the framework of COP29 on November 14, 2024, between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, the Ethiopian side expressed interest in adopting the ASAN Service model in their country and requested Azerbaijan's support in this regard.

Over the past period, specialists from the State Agency have conducted training for Ethiopian civil servants, prepared legal and other necessary documents for the implementation of the ASAN Service experience in Ethiopia, and developed recommendation documents based on the technological solutions used in ASAN Service centers, establishing a unified standard for service delivery.