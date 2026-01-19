Youth and Sports Minister discusses Olympic preparations [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has conducted his 24th meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan's sports federations, Azernews reports.

The event, held at the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy, provided a platform for discussing recent accomplishments and outlining upcoming priorities for the nation's sporting community.

The agenda included the final report of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games and preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. Discussions also covered athlete registration and classification procedures, ensuring that Azerbaijan's sports talent is fully ready for international competitions.

International experts, including Edward Kolar, Rado Pisot, Matej Tusak, and Tomaz Levak, shared their insights on artificial intelligence (AI), the Azərfit project, and both physical and psychological training plans for athletes.

Their presentations highlighted innovative strategies aimed at elevating Azerbaijan's competitive edge in sports.

The meeting also addressed coaching courses for various sports disciplines, activities of the Youth and Sports Development Centers (UGIMs) under the ministry, and upcoming events such as the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal this year.

Preparations for Baku-2026, designated the "World Sports Capital," were also discussed, along with a report on federations' social media engagement.