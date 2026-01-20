President Ilham Aliyev participates in panel session on “Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity” in Davos

20 January 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

As part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a panel session titled “Defining Eurasia's Economic Identity” has begun, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!