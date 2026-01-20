President Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan in Davos [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Davos, Azernews reports.
Masrour Barzani passed on the greetings of Nechirvan Barzani, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to President Ilham Aliyev.
Expressing gratitude for the greetings, the head of state asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Nechirvan Barzani.
During the conversation, they fondly recalled Masrour Barzani’s visits to Azerbaijan and his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.
They exchanged views on the prospects for economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!