Azerbaijan economy grows 1.4% as GDP hits ₼129.1 billion in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced gross domestic product (GDP) worth ₼129.1 billion ($75.9 billion), representing a 1.4 percent increase compared with 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
The Committee noted that value added in the oil and gas sector of the economy declined by 1.6 percent over the year, while the non-oil and gas sector expanded by 2.7 percent, underscoring ongoing efforts to diversify the country’s economic structure.
Industry accounted for the largest share of GDP at 33 percent. Trade and the repair of motor vehicles made up 11.3 percent, while transport and warehousing contributed 7.1 percent. Construction represented 6.5 percent of total output, followed by agriculture, forestry, and fishing at 5.9 percent. Tourist accommodation and public catering accounted for 2.8 percent, while information and communications contributed 2.1 percent. Other sectors collectively made up 21.7 percent of GDP. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 9.6 percent of total GDP.
During the year, GDP per capita reached ₼12,602 ($7,413).
