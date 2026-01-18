Eintracht Frankfurt part ways with Dino Toppmöller

18 January 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Eintracht Frankfurt and head coach Dino Toppmöller have ended their working relationship with immediate effect, according to the official website of the club.

Dino Toppmöller took over as head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season, and after a period of transition with several personnel changes in the squad and sporting management, successfully led the club into Europe.

The following season, he guided Eintracht to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League as well as third place in the Bundesliga, achieving the club’s best ever placing and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via the league for the first time.

“Dino Toppmöller has always completely identified with Eintracht Frankfurt and worked with great passion every day for this club,” said board member for sport Markus Krösche. “We have high regard for his technical competence, his professionalism, his meticulous way of working and his human interaction with the team. Nevertheless, following intensive internal evaluation, we in the sporting management and collectively on the board have come to the conclusion that we need a fresh impetus due to the downward trend in recent weeks. So far this season, we have not lived up to the ethos of Eintracht Frankfurt standing for dynamic, aggressive and compact football.”

“I would very much liked to have carried on working with this team and continued to face the challenges that we have,” said Dino Toppmöller regarding his departure. “However, I accept the decision. I’ve come to Eintracht every day with great passion and joy, and regardless of the current unsatisfactory situation which undoubtedly exists, I am proud of what we achieved together over the past two and a half years. It's a shame that we won't be working together anymore. Thank you to everyone who believed in me, who gave me this opportunity and who placed their trust in me for so long. Thank you to all the players, the entire coaching and backroom team, the board and all the club staff. It has been an honour. I wish Eintracht calmer and, above all, more successful times.”

U21 boss Dennis Schmitt and U19 coach Alexander Meier will take interim charge of first-team duties, with Schmitt having the leading role.

“Dennis Schmitt and Alexander Meier are ready to take responsibility for Eintracht Frankfurt in this challenging situation,” added Krösche. “This gives us the required time to make a permanent appointment.”