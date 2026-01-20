Norway sends letters urging citizens to prepare for possible Russian conflict

20 January 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Norwegian authorities have reportedly sent thousands of letters urging citizens to be prepared for the confiscation of homes and vehicles in the event of a large-scale conflict with Russia, Azernews reports, international media outlets.

The letters were issued by the Norwegian Armed Forces.

Andres Yernberg, head of the Armed Forces’ Logistics Division, told the newspaper that Norway is facing the most serious security situation since World War II.

Yernberg emphasized that Norwegian society must be ready to confront defense crises, and even war. He added that the country is currently strengthening both military and civilian preparedness measures.