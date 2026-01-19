China's population declined drastically last year

19 January 2026 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In 2025, China’s population declined by 3.39 million people, bringing the total to 1,404,890,000, Azernews reports.

According to official statistics, there were 7.92 million births and 11.31 million deaths during the year. This corresponds to a birth rate of 5.63 per thousand and a death rate of 8.04 per thousand.

The male population fell by 0.3% to 716.85 million, while the female population decreased by 0.1% to 688.04 million. Meanwhile, the number of people aged 65 and older continued to rise, increasing by 1.5% to 223.65 million, highlighting the ongoing challenge of an aging society.

In recent years, the Chinese government has introduced a series of socio-economic policies designed to boost the birth rate and encourage greater economic participation among older citizens, including incentives for families and expanded retirement programs.

This decline continues a trend that began in 2022, when China’s population shrank by 850,000 for the first time in six decades. The downward trend persisted in 2023 and 2024, with population decreases of 2.08 million and 1.39 million people, respectively, marking a significant demographic shift that could have long-term social and economic implications.

Interestingly, some demographers suggest that these changes could eventually lead to a transformation in China’s labor market, urban planning, and healthcare system, as the country adapts to a smaller, older population.