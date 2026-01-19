Japan delays restart of world’s largest nuclear plant

19 January 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Aliyeva Alimat

The planned restart of Reactor 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, the world’s largest nuclear facility, scheduled for January 20, has been postponed due to a malfunction detected in the reactor’s alarm system, Azernews reports.

The Kyodo news agency reported the delay, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant’s operator, conducted a test of the control rod extraction system on January 17. During these tests, a fault was discovered in the alarm system, prompting further safety checks.

Specialists are currently performing additional inspections, a process expected to take several days. As a result, the reactor’s restart has been delayed, and a new date has not yet been announced.

Earlier, local authorities had officially approved the restart of two reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa. The plant, which has seven reactors with a combined capacity of 8.2 gigawatts, is considered the largest nuclear power facility in the world. All units were shut down in 2012 following the Fukushima disaster, making any restart a closely watched event both domestically and internationally.

Experts note that the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant plays a key role in Japan’s strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet its climate goals. However, safety remains a top priority, and even minor technical issues like this can significantly delay operations, reflecting the caution exercised in Japan’s nuclear industry post-Fukushima.