Leyla Aliyeva visits Adwa Victory Memorial Complex in Addis Ababa [PHOTOS]

Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Adwa Victory Memorial Complex.

Azernews reports that the Adwa Victory Museum is a memorial complex dedicated to the historic victory over Italian occupying forces at the Battle of Adwa on March 1, 1896. The complex is located in the heart of Addis Ababa, on the very site where Ethiopians from across the country once gathered before marching to the Battle of Adwa. This landmark event holds profound significance not only for Ethiopia but for the entire African continent, symbolizing national unity and determination in the struggle for freedom. By securing a decisive victory in the battle, Ethiopia preserved its independence and became the only African state never to have been colonized.

At the entrance to the memorial stand statues of Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Bitul, as well as monuments honoring the 12 generals who led the Ethiopian army during that period.

The museum features a dedicated section on Pan-Africanism, highlighting Ethiopia’s cooperation with other African countries and their leaders. Alongside a wide range of modern and ancient artworks, the complex displays rare artifacts from the era, including shields, swords, firearms, documents, and other historical relics. In addition to exhibition halls, the memorial complex also includes an amphitheater, libraries, and youth centers.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited “Friendship” Park, the largest recreational area in Addis Ababa.

A spectacular musical fountain at the center of the park created a magical atmosphere. Dancing water jets, set to the gentle melodies of Azerbaijani folk songs, moved in harmony with the music’s chords, evoking the image of a refined and graceful work of art.