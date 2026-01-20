Azerbaijani Literature Museum honors victims of Black January [PHOTOS]

20 January 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Black January remains one of the most painful moments in Azerbaijan's contemporary history, when Soviet forces ruthlessly targeted unarmed civilians in an effort to suppress the nation's yearning for freedom and independence.

This fateful day, marked by profound loss and heroism, has since become a pivotal event in shaping Azerbaijan's national identity and its relentless pursuit of sovereignty.

In remembrance of those who gave their lives, the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature has organized a scientific session to examine the historical, literary, and international significance of the January 20 events, Azernews reports.

The session was opened by the museum's director, Academician Rafael Huseynov, with a report titled "Courage at the Pinnacle of Martyrdom".

He noted that the bullets fired at peaceful civilians during the night of January 19–20, 1990, were intended to extinguish the Azerbaijani people's desire for freedom and break their dignity.

In his speech, Rafael Huseynov noted that, as in other Soviet republics of the time, a national movement had already begun in Azerbaijan.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, thousands of Azerbaijanis flocked to Azadlıq (Freedom) Square, creating a powerful image that resonated worldwide, earning the Azerbaijani people recognition as the People of the Year.

The Academician also reflected on Azerbaijan's history of tragic days, including the March 1918 genocide, the January 20 tragedy, and the Khojaly massacre, noting that today, the souls of all martyrs are honored because an independent Azerbaijan has achieved victory. He attributed this success to the country's strong and wise political leadership, which ensures national security and stability.

Huseynov further highlighted the role of Azerbaijani intellectuals who gave voice to the people’s demands during those fateful days, citing literary figures such as Khalil Rza Uluturk, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, and Zalimkhan Yagub, whose creative works reflected the nation’s struggle and resilience.

Professor Shafag Alibayli, head of the museum's department, spoke about how the events of Bloody January reverberated even in Moscow, particularly at Azerbaijan's then-Permanent Mission, highlighting the international impact of the tragedy.

The museum's scientific secretary, PhD in Philology Nurana Asadullayeva, presented a report titled "The Theme of January 20 in Our Literary Thought", emphasizing that the events had a profound and lasting impact on Azerbaijani literature from the very first days. The tragedy has been widely reflected in poetry, journalistic prose, memoirs, and essays, illustrating the deep resonance of January 20 in the nation's cultural memory.

Another museum researcher, PhD in Philology and Senior Researcher in the International Relations and World Museums Department, Gulnar Agig, presented on "The January 20 Tragedy in the World Media".

She noted that following a special appeal from National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani diaspora around the world became aware of the tragedy in Baku and expressed moral support for the Azerbaijani people through letters, articles, and other media publications.

The session highlighted both the historical significance and the cultural memory of January 20, underscoring the interplay between national struggle, literary expression, and global awareness.