Kazakh president to join Trump’s “Board of Peace” to address Middle East conflicts

19 January 2026 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the newly proposed “Board of Peace,” aimed at promoting stability in the Middle East, his spokesperson announced on Monday, Azernews reports via Reuters.

According to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters, the board, which Trump would chair for life, will initially focus on the Gaza conflict before expanding its mandate to other regional disputes.

Tokayev’s spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, said that Kazakhstan’s leader was among the first to receive the invitation. “The head of state sent a letter to the president of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association,” Zheldibay said. He added that Tokayev “confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust and global stability.”

The initiative reportedly invites 60 countries to participate, with permanent membership available to those contributing $1 billion.