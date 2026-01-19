Leyla Aliyeva meets Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva held a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, focusing on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, which took place in a spirit of cordial dialogue, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed greetings from the President of Azerbaijan and extended an invitation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to visit the country on behalf of the Azerbaijani head of state.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warmly accepted the invitation, expressing his high regard for the President of Azerbaijan and sharing words of appreciation for the strong ties between the two nations.

The Ethiopian leader also commended Azerbaijan’s rapid development and praised the farsighted policies of President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting his high international standing. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation across various sectors.

The discussion also touched upon the large-scale reconstruction and development work ongoing in territories recently liberated from occupation.

Additionally, the successful experience of Azerbaijan hosting theCOP29 conference in November 2024 was noted with great interest. Opportunities to apply this experience at the upcoming COP32 conference in Ethiopia in 2027 were explored. Both parties reiterated the importance of knowledge and experience exchange in this critical area.