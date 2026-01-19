India delivers first batch of Pinaka rocket systems to Armenia

19 January 2026 01:37 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

India has delivered the first batch of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems to Armenia, Armenian media outlets have reported.

According to Azernews, citing reliable sources, the information was also confirmed by India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, who acknowledged the shipment as part of ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Armenia had previously signed an agreement with India for the supply of four Pinaka rocket artillery batteries. The deal includes multi-barrel launch systems as well as guided rockets designed to enhance precision strike capabilities.

The delivery marks the first confirmed transfer under the agreement and reflects the deepening military and defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan. No official details have been disclosed regarding the timeline for the remaining deliveries or the deployment of the systems within Armenia’s armed forces.

The Pinaka system, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of delivering rapid and sustained firepower and has been increasingly promoted by India as part of its growing defence exports.