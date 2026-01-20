Spain train crash death toll rises to 41 after high-speed derailments

20 January 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The death toll has risen to 41 following the derailment of two high-speed trains in Spain, Azernews reports.

Earlier, official figures had reported 40 fatalities. Rescue and search operations continue amid the wreckage at the site of the railway accident.

The serious rail incident occurred on January 18 near the town of Adamus in the Andalusia region. One of the trains, operated by Iryo and carrying approximately 300 passengers from Malaga to Madrid, derailed and crossed onto adjacent tracks. A second train, operated by Renfe and traveling from Madrid to Huelva, was on the neighboring tracks at the time, resulting in its derailment as well. The causes of the accident remain under investigation.

Authorities have described it as one of the worst high-speed rail accidents in recent Spanish history, and emergency services continue efforts to assist survivors and recover victims.