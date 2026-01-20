Board of Peace for Gaza to be signed at Davos forum

20 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a formal signing ceremony to constitute his highly anticipated Gaza Board of Peace as early as Thursday while he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to a copy of the invitation circulating online, as allies openly question if they will even join the board.

Azernews reports that this was disclosed by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the US outlet Axios, who also shared a photo of the official invitation sent by US President Donald Trump to heads of state and government.

According to the information, invitations to join the Board of Peace were sent to a wide range of global leaders. Among those invited are Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as other heads of state and government.

The Board of Peace is envisioned as an intergovernmental body led by the United States. Its stated objective is to contribute to stability in conflict-affected regions, help restore legitimate and effective governance, and support the establishment of sustainable peace frameworks.

The initiative to create the Board was first proposed by President Trump in September 2025, with its formal establishment announced on January 15, 2026. Its mandate is grounded in UN Security Council Resolution 2803, drafted by the United States and adopted in November 2025, which authorizes the Council to assist with governance, reconstruction, and post-war economic recovery efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative reportedly invites 60 countries to participate, with permanent membership available to those contributing $1 billion.