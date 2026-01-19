Zootopia 2 becomes second highest-grossing cartoon

19 January 2026 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On January 18, the animated film Zootopia 2 reached a remarkable milestone, grossing $1.7 billion worldwide. Nearly two months after its release, the film is gradually winding down its theatrical run, but its box office performance has been nothing short of spectacular, Azernews reports.

Not only did Zootopia 2 achieve outstanding results in cinemas around the globe, but it also became the highest-grossing animated film in Hollywood history. The previous record was held for a year and a half by Pixar’s Puzzle 2, which, like Zootopia 2, is part of Bob Iger’s media empire.

However, the all-time global leader among animated films remains the Chinese blockbuster Nezha Defeats the Dragon King, which earned approximately $2.2 billion at the box office—almost entirely from the domestic market. This highlights the growing strength of China’s animation industry and its potential to compete with Hollywood on a global scale.

Top 5 highest-grossing animated films in history:

Nezha Defeats the Dragon King – $2.2 billion

Zootopia 2 – $1.7 billion

Puzzle 2 – $1.68 billion

Frozen 2 – $1.451 billion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $1.361 billion

Analysts note that Zootopia 2’s success was driven not only by strong storytelling and beloved characters but also by strategic international marketing campaigns, including collaborations with major brands and immersive fan experiences. This trend suggests that future animated hits will increasingly rely on global fan engagement, not just domestic box office performance.