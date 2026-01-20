Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s construction investments grow despite overall capital decline

20 January 2026 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
In 2025, the value of investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan’s construction sector amounted to 5.725 billion manats (approximately $3.37 billion), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

