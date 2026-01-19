Etibar Asadli infuses Middle Eastern rhythms in latest album [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's pianist and composer Etibar Asadli has presented his new album, WYA (Who You Are), to an audience at Paris' "La Petite Halle", Azernews reports.

WYA is a landmark release for the musician. The album weaves together jazz improvisation, elements of traditional Middle Eastern music, and modern electronic textures in an organic synthesis.

The result is a profoundly expressive and cohesive musical statement, highlighting Asadli's distinctive artistic voice.

At the heart of WYA lies a philosophical exploration of the human inner world, a journey of self-discovery, inner strength, spirituality, and justice. This reflective theme is visually represented through the motif of the eye, reinforcing the album's conceptual vision.

On stage, Etibar Asadli was joined by percussionist Martin Vangermi, whose rhythmic precision and improvisational agility added dynamism and energy to the live performance, enhancing the fluid and spontaneous character of the compositions.

The selection of "La Petite Halle" for the album launch was intentional. Situated within the famous Villette Park, the venue has a long-standing reputation for hosting projects that blend jazz, electronic, and world music, making it an ideal artistic and aesthetic setting for WYA.

The Paris premiere was not only a launch but also a statement of Asadli's established presence in the contemporary European music scene.

A laureate of international jazz competitions, a graduate of prestigious music schools, and an active participant in the European jazz circuit, Etibar Asadli consistently blends cultural traditions with modern musical practices.

This approach ensures his projects are not only widely recognized but also conceptually precise and distinct.