Large-scale heroin smuggling attempt thwarted in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

More than 39 kilograms of heroin concealed using sophisticated methods have been discovered and seized in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

Officers of the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department uncovered and removed from illegal circulation a particularly large quantity of narcotic drugs during a customs inspection.

The seizure took place at the “Julfa” customs post, where a vehicle transporting a cargo declared as “plastic cladding panels” was stopped for inspection. The shipment was transiting the country en route from Iran to Poland.

During the inspection, customs officers found that the narcotics had been carefully hidden inside the plastic panels using techniques designed to hinder detection. A total of 780 tightly packed parcels containing heroin were discovered, with a net weight of 39 kilograms and 315.246 grams.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.