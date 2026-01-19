Azernews.Az

Monday January 19 2026

Culture Ministry's representatives visit Martyrs' Alley [PHOTOS]

19 January 2026 17:12 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
The leadership and staff of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, along with representatives from cultural institutions, agencies, and creative organizations, has visited the Martyrs' Alley on the eve of January 20th – the National Mourning Day, Azernews reports.

Flowers were laid at the graves of the heroes who gave their lives in the struggle for the nation's independence, and heartfelt tributes were paid to their immortal souls.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army opened massive fires from all available weapons at civil protesters in Baku, who were calling for an end to the negative developments in Garabagh.

As a result of the crime, 147 people were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.

