Chairman of Architects' Union Board urges legal accountability for damage to historic monuments

8 July 2025 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

During public hearings in the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade pointed out that one of the main challenges in protecting the country's historical and architectural heritage is the lack of public awareness in this area, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that, especially in the central part of the capital, there are hundreds of historic buildings, and individuals living or working in these structures often interfere with their appearance at their own discretion.

Elbay Gasimzade noted that this behavior ultimately causes serious damage to the original look of the architectural objects.

"Currently, one of the main challenges in protecting our historical and architectural heritage is the lack of public awareness in this area. Especially in the central part of the capital, there are hundreds of historic buildings, and individuals living or working in these structures interfere with their appearance at their own discretion. This ultimately causes serious damage to the original look of the architectural objects."

According to him, understanding responsibility in this matter is extremely important: "It does not matter who the person is or what profession they have—causing damage to a historical monument should entail legal responsibility. In any case, measures of punishment should be applied to such actions."

"First of all, large-scale educational activities are necessary to promote the preservation of historical monuments. The participation of the broader public and fostering a sense of respect for national heritage among the younger generation are especially important in this regard. Preserving historical and architectural heritage requires joint responsibility not only from the state but from all layers of society. Improving legislation and strengthening control mechanisms are also crucial in this area," the architect concluded.