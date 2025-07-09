Kia Niro Hybrid outshines Global rivals in test

9 July 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Niro Hybrid, an eco-friendly sport utility vehicle (SUV) by Kia Corp., has emerged as the top performer in a recent comparison test conducted by Auto Zeitung, Germany's leading automotive magazine. This marks a significant achievement for the South Korean automaker, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

In the test, Auto Zeitung evaluated five popular hybrid SUVs: Kia's Niro Hybrid, Peugeot's 2008 Hybrid, Volkswagen's T-Cross, Seat's Arona, and Toyota's Yaris Cross Hybrid. The vehicles were assessed across five key categories, including body, driving comfort, driving dynamics, powertrain, and overall performance.

The Niro Hybrid clinched the top spot in driving comfort and driving dynamics, with a strong second place finish in body and powertrain. It ultimately scored 2,926 points, the highest total among all models tested. The Peugeot 2008 Hybrid and Volkswagen T-Cross followed closely behind, each scoring 2,880 points.

One of the standout features highlighted by Auto Zeitung was the Niro Hybrid's fuel efficiency, which was recorded at an impressive 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers. This impressive figure further cements the vehicle's reputation as an eco-conscious and cost-effective choice for consumers looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally, the publication praised the Niro Hybrid for its spacious interior, noting that it offers room and comfort typically found in higher-class models, all while maintaining an accessible price point within the compact urban SUV segment.

"This result reinforces the Niro Hybrid's strong global competitiveness," said a Kia official. "We will continue to solidify our position as a leader in the global SUV market through a commitment to high-quality products and cutting-edge technology."

This recognition from Auto Zeitung is not just a win for Kia, but a significant milestone for the growing trend of hybrid SUVs that are helping redefine the automotive market. As eco-friendly vehicles continue to gain traction, Kia’s focus on delivering a blend of affordability, comfort, and environmental consciousness positions the Niro Hybrid as a prime contender in the global SUV market.