Shusha State Musical Drama Theater premieres new play [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shusha State Musical Drama Theater has premiered the play "Ray of Hope" in honor of the 70th anniversary of esteemed journalist and writer-publisist Zemfira Maharramli, based on her authored play of the same name, Azernews reports.

Before the screening of the one-act play, Azerbaijani Writers' Union (AYB) Executive Board member Asad Jahangir shared his thoughts on the stage production.

He stated that "Ray of Hope" is the author's first attempt in the field of dramaturgy, and that the dramatic structure, well-rounded characters, and social conflicts are presented naturally and successfully.

"The play depicts each person's share of hope in life, the inner contradictions experienced by those pursuing this hope, and feelings of attachment to life, all conveyed in poetic language. Unlike a classical ending, the finale is open-ended and ends with a question mark, encouraging the audience to think," Asad Jahangir said.

The director of the play, Honored Artist Nazir Rustamov, emphasized that the work delivers valuable messages to youth and society.

Author Zemfira Maharramli noted that the play is not only a dramatic experiment but also a poetic expression of her long-standing feelings, thoughts, and life philosophy.

The lyrical-psychological drama illustrates the difficulties faced by youth, love, and their struggle against social obstacles.

The performance artistically depicts young people's emotions, their relationships with society, and their paths toward their dreams.

The main characters in the play are portrayed by Zahra Salayeva, Surahi Alimammadova, Emin Sevdimaliyev, and Javidan Kasamanli.

The stage designer is Valeh Mammadov, and the music director is Azer Mammadov.