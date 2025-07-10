Khojaly survivor recalls horror: sister’s body recovered after three days, brother still missing

10 July 2025 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Military Court resumed hearings on July 10 into the criminal case involving Armenian nationals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

The session featured powerful testimonies from victims of Armenian military aggression.

One of the victims, Vugar Eminov, recounted being captured on April 25, 1994, in the village of Gulluja in the Aghdam region. He testified that he was imprisoned in Shusha and later transferred to a special regime detention center in Khankendi. Eminov described enduring severe torture, including being beaten with rebar and other heavy objects, and subjected to electric shocks. He said he and other Azerbaijani hostages were later taken to Agbulag village in Khojavend for forced labor. On October 9, 1995, he escaped captivity with two others, Gadir and Bayram, and returned to Azerbaijani-controlled territory on October 22.

Another victim, Imran Guliyev, shared his traumatic experience during the Khojaly genocide. He recalled the night of February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian forces attacked and set fire to Khojaly using heavy armored vehicles and weapons. Guliyev testified that his brother Zakir and sister Zohra were killed in the attack. He was initially denied access to Zohra’s body, only managing to retrieve it three days later. His brother remains missing, and Guliyev himself sustained injuries during the assault.

These testimonies form part of the ongoing trial of 15 Armenian nationals charged with serious violations of international humanitarian law, including:

Genocide

Crimes against humanity

War crimes

Terrorism and financing of terrorism

Illegal military formations

Forcible seizure and retention of power

The trial underscores Azerbaijan’s continued pursuit of justice for crimes committed during the occupation, and the state’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the suffering endured by thousands of its citizens.