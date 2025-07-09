One seriously injured during 2nd day of Bull Run at San Fermín Festival

9 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 8, during the second day of the San Fermín festival in Pamplona, thousands of thrill-seekers took part in the traditional bull run through the narrow medieval streets of the city, Azernews reports.

One participant was seriously injured, while seven others sustained minor injuries.

According to information, a representative of the city’s emergency medical services stated that the man struck by a bull is under medical supervision and in stable condition.

Observers criticized the event’s safety measures, pointing out that security personnel meant to protect both the runners and the bulls failed to act effectively. One bull, separated from the rest of the herd, appeared visibly stressed. It slipped on the wet cobblestones, spun around in confusion, and charged at anything in its path with its horns.

During the bull run, fighting bulls are released onto the streets and race toward the arena, while hundreds of runners—traditionally dressed in white shirts and red scarves—attempt to keep pace with them.

Popularized internationally by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, the San Fermín festival lasts for a week every July.

Each year, numerous injuries are reported during similar bull runs across Spain. Since records began, at least 16 people have died during Pamplona’s version of the event.