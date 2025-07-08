ASCO hosts Chinese Delegation to discuss logistics and investment opportunities

8 July 2025 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), one of the companies under AZCON Holding, with representatives from China's SPSI Cloud Port Development Group Co., Ltd., who are currently visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the ASCO.

According to information, the discussions involved participants from both AZCON Holding and ASCO. The two sides explored prospects for cooperation in areas such as multimodal transportation, the development of ports and logistics hubs, as well as the implementation of joint investment and operational projects.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to conduct more in-depth research into potential areas of cooperation, continue negotiations on matters of mutual interest, and take practical steps toward establishing a partnership.

It’s worth noting that the main purpose of the Chinese delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan is to familiarize themselves with the country’s logistics and transportation infrastructure, explore investment opportunities, and discuss prospects for collaboration in international trade and import-export operations.