Most popular wireless headphones globally named.

8 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple continues to lead the global market for wireless headphones, according to a recent report by Counterpoint Research (CR), Azernews reports.

The article highlights that Apple holds the top position in the true wireless stereo (TWS) headset market, capturing nearly a quarter of the total share. AirPods remain the best-selling model worldwide. Analysts predict that by the end of 2025, Apple will hold around 21% of the global market.

Xiaomi is expected to take second place with an 8% share, followed by boAt in third place with 5%. Samsung and JBL are projected to fall behind with shares of less than 5% and 4%, respectively.

The report’s authors forecast that Apple will remain the dominant force in the wireless headphone industry. By the end of the year, the company is expected to launch the AirPods Pro 3, which are anticipated to become another hit. However, the main driver of market growth will be budget-friendly headphones priced under $50.

Counterpoint estimates that the TWS headphone market will grow by 3% in 2025. According to their long-term forecast, the wireless audio segment will continue expanding at least until 2028.

Despite fierce competition, Apple’s dominance isn’t just due to sound quality or advanced features like active noise cancellation. A key factor is the seamless integration of AirPods with the broader Apple ecosystem — making them a natural choice for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This tight hardware-software synergy gives Apple a unique edge that few rivals can match.