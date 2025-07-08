Azerbaijan ensures no additional strain on main electricity consumers

8 July 2025 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fixed electricity tariffs will not impose an additional financial burden on core residential consumers.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, during a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) held today.

Zeynalov explained that the costs associated with fixed tariffs are currently covered by active consumers within the framework of existing consumption-based tariffs.

“This approach ensures that the primary segment of residential consumers will not face any extra financial strain,” the Deputy Minister emphasised.

He also highlighted that in Azerbaijan, household electricity meters are provided at the expense of the distribution companies, not the consumers themselves. This stands in contrast to countries like Turkiye, Russia, and Georgia, where the cost of meters is directly borne by the subscribers.

“Connecting each consumer to the network involves a chain of technical processes,” Zeynalov noted. “Regardless of whether a consumer actually uses electricity, certain infrastructure costs are incurred upon connection to the grid.”

This raises an important question, he said: Why should active consumers bear the costs generated by inactive or passive subscribers?

In conclusion, Zeynalov stated that restructuring the tariff system with more refined economic approaches would pave the way for a fairer and more accessible pricing model in the future.