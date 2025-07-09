Civilian casualties in Israeli airstrikes on Iran disclosed

9 July 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Nearly 700 civilians have been killed in Iran as a result of 12 consecutive days of Israeli military airstrikes, Azernews reports, citing statements by Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, Mohammad Reza Zafargandi.

Speaking to local media, Zafargandi stated that 18 medical personnel—including 6 doctors—were also among the casualties. According to the minister, Israeli forces targeted seven hospitals during the strikes, forcing the evacuation of some medical centres. In addition, 11 ambulances were reportedly hit during the attacks.

The military escalation began on the morning of June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing several high-ranking officials, including generals and nuclear scientists.

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III later the same evening, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple Israeli targets, including Tel Aviv. The operation resulted in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Tensions escalated further when, on June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying key infrastructure. The following day, Iran retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Both Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the cessation of hostilities.