Victims speak out in court over Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands [PHOTOS]

7 July 2025 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

The public court hearings in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging a war of aggression, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and unlawful seizure and retention of power during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan—resumed on 7 July.

Azernews reports via AzerTag that the trial was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev presiding (with reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused were provided with interpreters and defence lawyers in the languages they understood.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defence teams, several victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors, translators, and others to the newly participating victims and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Several victims gave testimony regarding their experiences as former captives or those who suffered material and emotional losses due to the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Victim Testimonies Highlight Brutal Crimes

Guloghlan Amirkhanov testified that he was taken hostage from Qaradaghli village in the Khojavand district on 17 February 1992. During his 65-day captivity, he was tortured, had teeth pulled out, and was attacked by a dog. He recounted being taken to a mass grave site at “Beylik Bagi” where he was forced to exhume bodies of murdered Azerbaijanis.

Elshan Shirinov testified that he was taken hostage from the same village, separated from his injured mother, and witnessed two captives being beaten to death. He said over 20 Azerbaijanis were executed in front of him near “Beylik Bagi” and described appalling detention conditions in Khankendi prison.

Ali Ismayilov , a refugee from Western Azerbaijan, lost relatives during the Khojaly massacre. He confirmed graves in Aghdam were desecrated during occupation.

Elkhan Jabbarov confirmed that Armenian troops, supported by the 366th regiment, committed mass killings in Khojaly on 25–26 February 1992. His relatives, including a child, were killed.

Kamil Bayramov lost his father during a food delivery trip in 1991 and witnessed Khojaly burning from Kosalar village.

Ramiz Gahramanov described an attack on Cemilli village by Armenian troops using Soviet military equipment. A 6-year-old girl, Maya Abdullayeva, was among the killed.

Dargah Hagverdiyev testified about ethnic cleansing in Khankendi and Kerki-Jahan from 1988 onward. He named Robert Kocharyan as an active participant. Homes were burned, and the town was eventually seized and destroyed in 1991.

Sirajaddin Merdaliyev described how his parents were taken hostage during the Khojaly massacre and held in captivity.

Shukur Shukurov was captured in Jabrayil and held for over 23 months in Hadrut, Khankendi, and Shusha, where he was severely tortured. He named perpetrators including Mikhail Balasanyan and Elmira Aqayan.

Iman Guliyev was kidnapped and tortured in Kapan in 1989 while returning from the fields with neighbours.

Abulfat Gasimov , a POW wounded in Fuzuli in 1994, detailed extreme torture in Khankendi, where he later escaped.

Habib Kazimov was taken prisoner in 1993 during fighting in Gubadli and held in Khojavand, Shusha prison, and Khankendi, where he suffered constant beatings and torture.

Bayram Rustamov was captured in Gubadli and used as forced labour in Aghdam and Khojavand after being held in Khankendi for 17 months and Shusha for another 6.

Javidan Gasimov and another soldier went missing in Lachin in January 2021 and were captured by Armenian troops. They were beaten and insulted before being repatriated.

Elizamin Garashov , captured at the age of 13, was tortured in Khankendi. He suffered a broken rib and head injuries from severe beatings.

Husniyya Ibrahimova and her family were abducted in 1990 in Armenia. She described being burned with melted plastic, her arm broken, and her son nearly dying. She witnessed the beheading of a 20-year-old Azerbaijani man whose blood was drunk by a militant calling himself "Joni".

Cumshud Aliyev , a wounded POW, described daily torture in Fuzuli, Khojavand, and Qarakand.

Yaver Najafov, a civilian from Lachin, was kidnapped in May 1992 while trying to evacuate his parents. He was held in Goris police basement.

Victims also answered questions from the accused, their lawyers, and representatives.

Medical forensic reports on the victims were presented at the session.

The trial will continue on 10 July.

Background on the Charges

The 15 defendants—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Beglaryan, Erik Ghazaryan, Davit Allahverdyan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Levon Balayan, Madat Babayan, Garik Martirosyan, Melikset Pashayan—are charged under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code with grave crimes, including:

Article 100 – Planning and waging a war of aggression

Article 103 – Genocide

Article 105 – Extermination

Article 107 – Forced deportation

Article 113 – Torture

Article 214 – Terrorism

Article 278 – Violent seizure and retention of power

Article 279 – Creating illegal armed groups

And more than 25 other criminal articles.

The crimes were allegedly committed under the direct coordination and support of the Armenian state, including political and military figures such as Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitaly Balasanyan, and others.