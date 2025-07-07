Azernews.Az

Monday July 7 2025

Turkmen gas imports to Azerbaijan drop in early 2025

7 July 2025 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen gas imports to Azerbaijan drop in early 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 155.3 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more