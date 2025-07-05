Iran’s President hails constructive talks with President Ilham Aliyev at ECO Summit

5 July 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described his recent meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as “positive and friendly,” highlighting the constructive atmosphere of their discussions on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), held on July 4 in Azerbaijan’s city of Khankendi.

Azernews reports that speaking at a press conference in Tehran following his return from the summit, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the meeting with President Aliyev led to encouraging agreements in the areas of economic and regional cooperation.

The Iranian leader also commented on his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, calling it “very positive and constructive.” He noted that economic issues were a central focus and that both sides consulted on future diplomatic coordination efforts.

Regarding his talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian said that the dialogue was productive, centered on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual support. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing diplomatic relations and joint economic cooperation.

Pezeshkian also met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, where the importance of expanding collaboration in the fields of economy, science, and transportation was underscored. Both parties agreed on the need to further strengthen the partnership between their countries.

“These kinds of summits can play a key role in deepening ties among Muslim nations,” President Pezeshkian stated. “Government officials and experts must become more active, particularly in the fields of science, transportation, and culture. Mutual visits should not be limited to the presidential level. Ministers and deputy ministers must actively follow up on the agreements reached.”

The 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi brought together leaders from across the region to discuss strategies for advancing economic integration and regional collaboration among member states.