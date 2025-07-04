4 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The launch ceremony of Taiwan’s self-designed corvette, featuring cutting-edge stealth technology, was recently held in a private event behind closed doors. This marks a significant milestone in Taiwan's naval capabilities, Azernews reports.

According to sources familiar with the development, the "Danjiang" corvette is set to join Taiwan's naval fleet in the coming year after undergoing additional testing. The ship becomes the first of a new batch of upgraded stealth corvettes, with a total of five vessels planned for construction. Taiwan currently operates six stealth corvettes in service.

The Danjiang is a notable advancement, designed using a catamaran hull configuration for enhanced stability and agility. The ship measures 60.4 meters in length, 14 meters in width, and can reach speeds of 30 knots, with a range of over 1,800 nautical miles. The corvette is equipped with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles of various types, along with an automatic cannon, providing a versatile defense platform for the island's military forces.

The Danjiang is part of Taiwan's broader strategy to modernize and strengthen its naval forces, especially in light of growing security concerns in the region. This advanced vessel not only demonstrates Taiwan's technological prowess but also signals its commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities amid increasing regional tensions.

With Taiwan continuing to invest in advanced military technology, the Danjiang is seen as a critical asset in the island’s defensive strategy against potential threats, particularly from neighboring China.