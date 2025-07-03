Finale of "The Squid Game" become record-breaking Netflix

3 July 2025 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The third season of the South Korean TV series "The Squid Game" set a new record for Netflix, becoming the most-watched show during its first week of release. The platform announced that this marks the first time in history a show has topped the viewership charts in every country within just a week of its premiere, Azernews reports.

According to Netflix's press release, the third season garnered an impressive 60.1 million views in just three days, a milestone that underscores the immense popularity of the series.

Season 3 of the hit Korean thriller, which revolves around a brutal, multimillion-dollar survival contest involving individuals from extreme debt, premiered on June 27. As expected, the season finale sparked heated debates, with viewers and critics weighing in on its plot twists and character developments. Film critic Pavel Voronkov from Gazeta shared his thoughts (with spoilers), emphasizing the mixed feelings surrounding the conclusion.

After nearly four years since the first season captivated global audiences, "The Squid Game" has come to its dramatic finish. However, Voronkov points out that, while the show maintained its Korean origins, its evolution over the seasons has led to a noticeable shift—one that might make it less "Korean" and more a part of global pop culture, which is both a blessing and a curse in maintaining its unique edge.

What’s particularly intriguing about the success of The Squid Game is the way it transcends cultural boundaries, becoming not just a hit TV series, but a global phenomenon. The themes of economic inequality, desperation, and survival resonate on an international scale, making it relatable for diverse audiences. Additionally, the show’s ability to create compelling characters and shocking storylines that linger in viewers’ minds long after the credits roll keeps the series at the forefront of entertainment conversations.

Looking ahead, the future of "The Squid Game" is uncertain. While the series has wrapped up its third season, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has expressed interest in exploring more storylines in this world, potentially leading to spin-offs or even a fourth season. Given the record-breaking viewership and the show’s cultural impact, it’s clear that "The Squid Game" has become a key player in shaping the global TV landscape.

Interestingly, "The Squid Game" has also sparked discussions about the growing internationalization of streaming content. With Netflix's ability to distribute content globally, shows that were once considered niche—like the Korean thriller—are now capable of achieving mainstream success in markets all over the world. This raises the question: Could The Squid Game be a harbinger of more non-English shows dominating the global entertainment scene?